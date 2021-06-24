Getting Set For Extreme Heat

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the entire Willamette Valley starting Saturday morning.
KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill says it will be a pleasant Thursday before hot weather quickly builds Friday and record heat arrives this weekend. The Weather Service has issued and Excessive Heat Warning for most inland areas of the Northwest for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to widespread 100 degree temperatures.
Portland’s all-time June record high of 102 degrees will likely be tied or broken. The all-time record for heat at PDX is 107-degrees, reached once in July 1965, and twice in August 1981. This all-time record could be reached on Sunday. The last time Portland had three straight days over 100-degrees was late July 2009.
Sunshine an 87 degrees today will be the final comfortable day before extreme heat builds across the Northwest. Sunday’s forecast high of 108 would break the all-time heat record of 107 in Portland, becoming the hottest day ever recorded. pic.twitter.com/CiJIUJqHlS
— Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) June 24, 2021
Cooling shelters are opening up around the area. In Multnomah County, three cooling shelters along with pools and splash pads are open throughout the weekend.
Clackamas County officials are urging residents to take extra care during peak temperatures this weekend. Following is a list of other local cooling centers for those who need to get out of the heat:
Canby Adult Center – 1250 S. Ivy St. 503-266-2970. Open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clackamas Service Center – 8800 S.E. 80th Ave. 503-771-7914. Open to the public 2-7 p.m. Friday; 4:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Meals and other services available.
Damascus Community Church – 14251 S.E. Rust Way 503-658-3179. Open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, when temperatures reach 90 degrees, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday
Lake Oswego Adult Community Center – 505 G Ave. 503-635-3758. Open to the public 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Call for updates as hours change depending on events.
My Father’s Heart Street Ministry – 603 12th St., Oregon City 503-722-9780. Open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday from Call for weekend hours.
Sandy Senior Center – 38348 Pioneer Blvd. 503-668-5569 Open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Wilsonville Public Library Cooling Center – 8200 S.W. Wilsonville Road 503-682-2744. Open normal business hours. The library will stay open until 9 p.m. if temperatures reach 100 degrees.
Winfield Village – 8170 S.W. Vlahos Drive, Wilsonville 503-682-0653. The Fireside Room is open to the general public seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when temperatures reach 90 degrees. Water is available.
In Washington County:
Wingspan Event and Conference Center, located at 801 NE 34th Avenue in Hillsboro, will be open as a cooling center Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. This is a pet-friendly location. Be sure to bring your pet in a crate, along with collar, leash, ID tags, comfort items, food and bowls. Water will be available.
The Beaverton City Library will be open extended hours to serve as a cooling center. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday from 1-8 p.m., Monday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Some other county libraries are open as well. Visit Washington County Cooperative Library Services website for hours of operation.
Boys & Girls Aid Safe Place for Youth is open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. for anyone ages 12-20. The organization is located at 454 SE Washington Street in Hillsboro and has air conditioning, food, cold water, showers and recreational activities. The site allows up to three drop-in youth at one time to allow for safe physical distancing. Masks must be worn except when eating in the dining area.