Get Outside Early, Heat Hits the Northwest

Jun 27, 2022 @ 5:43am

This weekend was our first really hot weekend of the season and people hit the trails early in order to beat the heat.

Doctors say that’s a must for people who are at higher risk for these health scares.  That includes young children, older adults, and people with disabilities or who are taking certain medications.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. A big factor in body temperature regulation is sweating, which helps the body cool off. But when it’s humid, he explained, sweat does not evaporate and can lead to people becoming overheated.

 

The CDC has warning signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses.  Heat Cramps include excessive sweating and muscle cramps, Heat Exhaustion includes excessive sweating, cold clammy skin, a fast or weak pulse, nausea, cramps, dizziness, headache and fainting.  Heat Stroke is preceded by high body temperatures, fast pulse,  hot, red dry skin, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and passing out.

 

