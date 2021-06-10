Get A Shot, Get $100…New Incentive Offered For COVID-19 Vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. – Get a shot…get $100 dollars…That’s the new incentive offered by the Oregon Health Authority and All4Oregon.
1,500 $100 dollar gift cards to Fred Meyer and Safeway will be handed out to people getting their first dose of a vaccine on Friday at the mass vaccination clinics at PDX and Hillsboro Stadium and on Saturday at the Oregon Convention Center.
You can either walk-in or make an appointment.
Second doses are not eligible for a gift card.
The Oregon Health Authority and Portland Metro Mass Vaccination Sites Offer Gift Cards to First-Dose Vaccine Recipients
In partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, the All4Oregon COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, and the drive-throughs at the Portland International Airport (PDX) and Hillsboro Stadium will offer $100 gift cards to Oregonians who receive their first vaccination.
As Oregon’s largest mass-vaccination sites near closure on June 19, 2021, the OHA, Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU, and Providence hope the gift cards will serve as an additional incentive to encourage Oregonians who haven’t received a vaccination yet to do so now.
Fred Meyer and Safeway gift cards will be given on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last to individuals who receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is authorized for those 18 and older. The final days for this offer are June 12, 16, and 19.
Starting Friday, June 11, Fred Meyer and Safeway gift cards will be available to first-dose recipients of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson at the PDX site and to first-dose Pfizer recipients at the Hillsboro Stadium (Johnson & Johnson and Moderna will not be offered).
Individuals can also receive a second Pfizer shot, which is authorized for individuals 12 and older, at the Oregon Convention Center, PDX, and Hillsboro Stadium vaccination sites, regardless of where they received their first dose. Second dose vaccinations are exempt from the gift card incentive.
The Oregon Convention Center site is jointly operated by Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU, and Providence and is located at 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Portland’s Lloyd District neighborhood.
OHSU operates the Red Economy Parking Lot site at Portland International Airport (PDX). Hillsboro Medical Center, an OHSU partner, manages the Hillsboro Stadium location at 4450 N.E. Century Blvd., Hillsboro, OR 97124. Drive-up appointments are welcome at both sites, or schedule an appointment on the OHSU website.
All4Oregon’s planned hours of operation through its last day on June 19 are listed below.
Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be scheduled in advance at All4Oregon.org
All4Oregon hours of operation:
For more information, visit all4oregon.org.