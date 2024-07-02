Gervais Cidery Cleans Up at Cider Cup!

Bauman’s Cider in Gervais was the star of the NW Cider Cup in June. The prestigious competition guides both consumers and buyers on the best ciders being produced in the country’s largest apple-growing region, and is an early indicator of national trends. We talked to Bauman’s Cider owner and head cider maker Christine Walter.

Some of this year’s top winners include:

Best of Show: Bauman’s Cider Mountain Rose SV in Red Fleshed Cider (OR)

Best of Show Runner Up (TIE): Rootwood Cider Company Golden Russet in Single Varietal Cider (WA) and Bauman’s Cider Endless Harvest in High-Tannin Dry Cider (OR)

New Cidery of the Year: Endless Orchard Cider (WA)

Large Cidery of the Year: 2 Towns Ciderhouse (OR)

Medium Cidery of the Year: Bauman’s Cider (OR)

Small Cidery of the Year (3-WAY TIE): Rootwood Cider Company (WA), Union Hill Cider Co. (WA), Kristof Farms Cider (OR)

At this year’s NW Cider Cup. Photo courtesy of Bauman’s Cider

Now in its 11th year, the 2024 NW Cider Cup continues to highlight a burgeoning cider scene that is sweeping competitions internationally and continues with impressive sales growth. Kicking off the year, Portland hosted the largest cider conference in the world, then PNW cidermakers earned accolades across the country at the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, then around the world at the Japan Cider Cup, and finally Oregon claimed the most awards a US state has ever won at the International Cider Awards in the UK, including their prestigious top award. All the while, cider sales in the PNW soar to upwards of $120 million and counting.