Germany Wants You to Come and Visit!

Now that we can travel again, plans are being made to not only take a vacation, but to take a vacation far, far away. Italy is seeing record numbers of visitors. Germany wants some of
those tourists. Sascha Mayerer is with Historical Highlights of Germany. His job is to convince us to choose Germany as a destination, and not just the big cities like Berlin and Munich.
There are 17 medium sized cities being highlighted. Cities like Bonn, Freiburg, Potsdam, Trier, and Munster. They’re full of history, culture, cobblestone streets, and castles!
You can listen to Mayerer’s description here: