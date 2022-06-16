      Weather Alert
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Thursday

Germany Wants You to Come and Visit!

Jun 16, 2022 @ 7:30am

Now that we can travel again, plans are being made to not only take a vacation, but to take a vacation far, far away.  Italy is seeing record numbers of visitors.  Germany wants some of

those tourists.  Sascha Mayerer is with Historical Highlights of Germany.  His job is to convince us to choose Germany as a destination, and not just the big cities like Berlin and Munich.

There are 17 medium sized cities being highlighted.   Cities like Bonn, Freiburg, Potsdam, Trier, and Munster.  They’re full of history, culture, cobblestone streets, and castles!

You can listen to Mayerer’s description here:

 

 

 

 

TAGS
German travel Historical Highlights of Germany Sascha Mayerer
Popular Posts
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Thursday
UPDATE: Bird Flu Confirmed In Polk County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On