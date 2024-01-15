KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

George Fox Univ.

January 15, 2024 2:47PM PST
Share

George Fox Univ. – Newberg and Portland campuses closed. More Info (For Tue Jan 16th)

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Rise Again
2

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
3

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
4

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive
5

Driver Dead, Passenger With Life-Threatening Injuries After Motorcycle Crash