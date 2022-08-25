KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Gene Has the Travel Bug!

August 25, 2022 10:09AM PDT
Our coworker at Alpha Media, Gene Sandbloom has the travel bug, and that’s perfectly fine with him.   He has been to 104 countries and isn’t slowing down.   The last time we chatted he was at 102, but has since been to Prague and to Marrakesh.   He set a goal in the 80’s to not re-visit a country until he hit 100, and has stuck to that for the most part.  He loves to share his experiences and has lots of advice on how to make the most of your trip, even if you’re on a budget!   You can listen here:

 

