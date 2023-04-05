KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Youth Banned In Idaho

April 5, 2023 9:52AM PDT
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s governor has signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

Idaho is at least the 12th state to enact a law restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, and nearly two dozen more are considering bills that would ban or restrict the care.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, signed the legislation Tuesday evening.

The law is set to go into effect next January, making it a felony to provide hormones, puberty blockers or other gender-affirming care to people under age 18.

Opponents of the legislation have warned it will likely increase suicide rates among teens, but proponents of the bill said it was necessary to “protect children” from medical treatments for gender dysphoria.

