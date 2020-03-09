Gates Foundation To Help With Coronavirus Testing In Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) – The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced it will begin offering home-testing kits for people in the Seattle area for the new coronavirus in the coming weeks.
The Seattle Times reports that it’s not clear when the project will launch, but it’s ramping up as quickly as possible.
People who think they’ve been infected can fill out a questionnaire online and request a test kit if their symptoms are consistent with the illness the virus causes.
The kits will be delivered within two hours and include nose swabs.
The samples will be sent to a lab at the University of Washington for testing.