Gas Prices Up Again, Remain At Record Highs

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s no relief yet at the gas pump as prices are up again for the fifth straight week to remain at record highs.
AAA reports a gallon in Oregon is going for $5.15, up 15 cents from last week, although not as much as the 21 cents from the week before.
Washington drivers are paying 17 cents more at $5.20.
The states have the 4th and 5th highest gas prices across the country.
The national average is $4.59 a gallon, an 11 cent increase from last week and 45 cents more over the past month.
Diesel prices though appear to be stabilizing from record highs. Diesel is at $5.68 in Oregon and $5.77 in Washington.