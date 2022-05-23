      Weather Alert

Gas Prices Up Again, Remain At Record Highs

May 23, 2022 @ 1:10pm
Chevron station, SW 4th & W Burnside (Portland).

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s no relief yet at the gas pump as prices are up again for the fifth straight week to remain at record highs.

AAA reports a gallon in Oregon is going for $5.15, up 15 cents from last week, although not as much as the 21 cents from the week before.

Washington drivers are paying 17 cents more at $5.20.

The states have the 4th and 5th highest gas prices across the country.

The national average is $4.59 a gallon, an 11 cent increase from last week and 45 cents more over the past month.

Diesel prices though appear to be stabilizing from record highs.  Diesel is at $5.68 in Oregon and $5.77 in Washington.

