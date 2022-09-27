KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Gas Prices Rising Again in Oregon

September 27, 2022 11:09AM PDT
 If you’ve headed to a gas station for a fill-up,  you may have encountered an unwelcome surprise.

For the first time since August, Oregon’s price per gallon has soared above five dollars.

AAA’s Marie Dodds says prices are climbing in the West, much higher than the rest of the nation.  “We see our supplies shrink and prices are skyrocketing,” said Dodds.

She points to refinery maintenance underway in California and Washington.   “We’ve got a perfect storm”

But she sees hope ahead, and prices are still lower now than in June.  In the next couple weeks she predicts they’ll go higher, then come back down.

