Gas Prices Down For 2nd Straight Week, 4th Of July Car Travel To Set New Record

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices are down for the second straight week, but diesel is still at record highs.
The average for gas in Oregon is $5.50, three cents cheaper than last week. Washington is at $5.49 per gallon, down four cents. The national average dropped nine cents to $4.88. Diesel is approaching $6.50 on both sides of the Columbia River.
“Crude oil reached a recent high of $122.11 on June 8, then fell below $104 on June 22. The drop in price has led to slightly lower pump prices ahead of the 4th of July holiday,” says Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon/Idaho.
Car travel for Fourth of July weekend is expected to set a new record, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and just shy of 2019. 441,000 Oregonians are expected to take a road trip for the holiday, nearly a 4% increase from 2021.