Gas Leak Leads To Evacuations In Beaverton

Beaverton, Ore. — This morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a natural gas leak in the 14400 block of Southwest Downing Street in Beaverton. The incident was reported at 8:34 a.m. Engine 61 from the Butner Road Station arrived on the scene and discovered a damaged 2-inch natural gas line leaking gas.

Upon arrival, Engine 61 swiftly evacuated nearby residences and escalated the incident to a first alarm, prompting additional firefighters, including specially trained technicians from TVF&R’s Hazardous Materials Team, to respond.

NW Natural personnel joined efforts to coordinate evacuation and leak containment with the incident commander and Hazardous Materials Team leaders. A total of 12 residences were evacuated, and Meadow Park Middle School was notified, though no threat was posed to the school. As a precaution, students were kept inside the building during the incident.

NW Natural successfully isolated and stopped the leak after approximately an hour. Following a thorough safety check of the area, it was deemed secure, allowing all displaced residents to return to their homes.

Assisting TVF&R in managing the incident were NW Natural, American Medical Response, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Beaverton School District.

TVF&R’s Hazardous Materials Team, operational since 1989, played a crucial role in mitigating the incident involving the damaged gas line. The team, based in Tualatin and Progress areas, is one of the 14 statewide Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office hazardous materials response teams. Covering Clackamas, Lincoln, Marion, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill counties, the Hazmat Team has been addressing incidents related to dangerous chemicals and toxic materials for over three decades.