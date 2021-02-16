      Weather Alert

Gas Leak In NW Portland Knocks Out Gas & Electricity

Feb 16, 2021 @ 1:26pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A natural gas leak at Northwest 9th and Couch is affecting residences and businesses in the area.

NW Natural Gas turned off the gas to 24 customers while they assessed the situation and made repairs.  There was a strong odor in the area as gas was vented from the system.

Repairs have reportedly been completed.  The utility said they would relight customers once that was done.

About 2,4000 Pacific Power customers in the area lost power as facilities were de-energized for safety reasons.  The restoration process has begun, but it will happen in stages and could take as long as 6:00pm.

Portland Fire & Rescue says the leak is underground.

TAGS
gas leak natural gas NW 9th & Couch NW Natural pacific power Portland
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Indoor Small College Athletics In Oregon Remain Benched, But There's Some Hope
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Six Fatal Crashes In Oregon Since The Weekend
Utility Crews Work Marathons To Restore Power To Hundreds Of Thousands From Storm