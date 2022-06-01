      Weather Alert

Gas & Diesel Prices Set New Record Highs

Jun 1, 2022 @ 9:15am
Chevron station, SW 4th & W Burnside (Portland).

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers are facing sticker shock at the gas pump with record prices up for a sixth straight week thanks to an increase in the price of crude oil which is now above $116 per barrel.

AAA reports Oregon’s average is now at $5.23/gallon for the first time ever; an increase of seven cents from last week.  Washington drivers are paying about $5.25, which is 3 cents more than a week ago.

The states have the 3rd (WA) and 4th (OR) highest gas prices across the country and are about 60 cents higher than the national average of $4.67.

Diesel is continuing to set new records over $5.80 in Washington and $5.73 in Oregon.

TAGS
AAA cars Diesel driving fuel gas Oregon Traffic Washington
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 2 Southridge H.S. Students, Critically Injured 4 Including Sheriff's Deputy
Man Dead, Teen Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Vancouver Trailer Park
Gas & Diesel Prices Set New Record Highs
Majority Of Ballots In Clackamas County Have Been Counted
Connect With Us Listen To Us On