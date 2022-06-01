Gas & Diesel Prices Set New Record Highs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers are facing sticker shock at the gas pump with record prices up for a sixth straight week thanks to an increase in the price of crude oil which is now above $116 per barrel.
AAA reports Oregon’s average is now at $5.23/gallon for the first time ever; an increase of seven cents from last week. Washington drivers are paying about $5.25, which is 3 cents more than a week ago.
The states have the 3rd (WA) and 4th (OR) highest gas prices across the country and are about 60 cents higher than the national average of $4.67.
Diesel is continuing to set new records over $5.80 in Washington and $5.73 in Oregon.