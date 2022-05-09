Gas & Diesel Prices Hit Record Highs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers on both sides of the Columbia River are paying record prices to fuel up.
Gas prices in Oregon and Washington have spiked 12 cents from last week. AAA reports Oregon’s average is up to $4.81 per gallon and slightly more in Washington at $4.83. The states have the 4th and 5th highest prices across the country.
“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said AAA’s Andrew Gross.
Analysts say pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.
Diesel has also hit a record high of $5.60 per gallon in Oregon and $5.69 across the river.