Gas & Diesel Prices Hit New Record Highs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers on both sides of the Columbia River are paying record prices to fuel up with gas and diesel hitting new record highs on Tuesday.
Gas prices in Oregon have spiked 16 cents from last week to $4.85 per gallon. Washington drivers are paying $4.87, an increase of 15 cents from a week ago. The states have the 4th (WA) and 5th (OR) highest prices across the country.
“The cost of crude oil accounts for more than half of what we pay at the pumps, so higher crude oil prices translate into more expensive gas and diesel. Unfortunately, these high pump prices are not likely to ease anytime soon,” says Marie Dodds of AAA Oregon/Idaho.
Diesel has also hit a record high of $5.60 per gallon in Oregon and $5.71 across the river.