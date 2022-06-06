      Weather Alert

Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs

Jun 6, 2022 @ 10:57am
SE Belmont at Cesar Chavez Blvd. (Portland)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices are setting new records nearly every day and its costing more at the pump for the seventh straight week.  Crude oil continues to increase at over $118 per barrel.

Oregon is now more expensive than Washington at $5.41 per gallon, a spike of 21 cents from a week ago.  Gas prices in Washington have increased 17 cents to $5.40.

The states are more than 50 cents higher than the national average of $4.86.

Diesel prices are also at record levels of near $6.00 on both sides of the Columbia River.

