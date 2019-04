GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 23: Garth Brooks performs at State Farm Stadium on March 23, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

EUGENE, Ore. – Did you get your tickets to see Garth Brooks in June?

Count yourself lucky if you did. 60,000 tickets to see the country music legend at Autzen Stadium in Eugene went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday…and were gone in less than 2 hours.

That means that at $94.95 (including fees) a pop, the concert generated nearly $5.7 million in sales Friday morning alone.

If you weren’t so lucky…you have another chance. Tune in to KXL. We have tickets to give away.