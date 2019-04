PORTLAND, Ore– Garth Brooks will perform at Autzen Saturday June 29th. Tickets go on sale at 10am on April 26th. There’s an eight ticket limit. Ticket price is just under 95 dollars. Autzen Stadium holds about 54,000 patrons. It’s been 4 years since Brooks has played in Oregon. The first time he’s performing in Eugene. Garth Brooks in the number one solo artist in U.S. History.