Garbage Disposal Etiquette
By Rebecca Marshall
Nov 21, 2018 @ 11:53 AM

The day after Thanksgiving is the busiest day for plumbers.  You can blame your garbage disposal.  Actually blame the person who put the wrong stuff in the disposal.  Here’s a list of “don’t’s” to avoid disaster.  I hope we’re not too late.
https://www.delish.com/food-news/g3164/things-you-should-never-put-down-your-garbage-disposal/

