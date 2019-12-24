Portland Ore – One shooting per day—that’s how many shootings on average the Portland Police Bureau said they have responded to in 2019.
There were three gang shootings Sunday.
Police are not specifically identifying which shootings were committed by local gangs but believe this was a concern.
In a press conference on Monday, investigators said they were not sure what started the fighting or even when, but did say people were dying and unintended targets have been hit.
The Bureau has staffed up on patrols in an attempt to prevent more shootings.