Game Of Thrones Obsession

I admit it, I’m obsessed.

It takes a lot to get me committed to a TV series. It takes even more for me to schedule my life around it. But, so has been the case with Game of Thrones. I’m clearly not alone. Even after being off the air for 2 years, the fans are going crazy for this series. Episode 1 of the final season aired last night. In 12 hours, there were over a million Tweets. I know it’s annoying when people talk about a TV show that you don’t watch, but I’m going to ask anyway:

Who is most likely to die in the final season?

John Snow

Daenerys

Aria?

Jamie?

Tyrion?

Don’t Care?