Game 2 Blazers’ Tickets From $60 To $2,800+

I suppose, I’ll have to wait to buy Portland Trail Blazers playoff tickets. Maybe I can get a good deal for Game 5, but I’ll have to wait until tonight’s game is over.

I did some quick research on Ticketmaster.com today and found some pretty steep prices at Moda Center.

There are still empty seats scattered around the arena, but even sitting in the nose-bleeds with all the drunk and rowdy folks will cost me more than $50.

As much as I would love to enjoy sitting with some of Rip City’s finest fans (as they are the finest), none of those available seats is situated near center-court. I’m quite picky about that small detail.

I like to see the game from a similar perspective as TV.

Just for fun, I started looking around the arena at seats in the lower 100 and 200 levels. I must say, the Blazers can be pretty happy about ticket revenue.

Sitting near center-court in the 200 seats will cost me roughly $550 to $700 for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (that’s with fees included, of course).

Seats in the lower level cost anywhere between $900 and $1,500 or so.

When I looked, there were four remaining court-side tickets available for a whopping $2,800 apiece.

I’ll be very interested to see what happens with those prices if the Blazers manage to make a deep playoff run this season. I expect I’ll see prices climb by quite a bit.

For tonight, I will watch from my favorite local sports spot, Marathon Taverna in NW Portland. Maybe I’ll see you there!