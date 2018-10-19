Gabby Giffords Stumps For Governor Kate Brown

Tualitan, Or. – Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords appeared at a campaign rally in support of Oregon Governor Kate Brown today. Brown talked about what she called her common sense gun reform. Giffords told the crowd at Tualitan Community Park “these are scary times; racism, sexism, lies, violence. It’s time to stand up for what’s right. It’s time for courage. We must do something. We must stop gun violence. Protect our children, our future; let them lead the way.” She asked the crowd “do you have the courage to fight? Stand with me; vote, vote vote. ”

In a debate in Medford earlier this month, Brown’s Republican opponent Knute Buehler said he is a gun owner who supports the Second Ammendment and owns guns for recreational purposes and self protection. But he also said “we need to balance that with the need to keep everyone safe.”