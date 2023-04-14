KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Future of GOP Senate Leadership in Question as Mitch McConnell Considers Retirement

April 14, 2023 1:39PM PDT
Mitch McConnell

Senate leader Mitch McConnell has been the GOP Senate head for years, but is the Kentucky Senator about to retire? Senate Republicans are reportedly making preparations for a potential leadership vote to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has yet to return to Capitol Hill after a serious fall. Sources say top-ranking GOP senators such as John Cornyn, John Thune, and John Barrasso are reaching out to others in their conference to gain support for a replacement. Cornyn, in particular, has been actively holding lunch meetings with senators he has little in common with. The vote would take place if McConnell steps down from his position as leader or retires from the Senate entirely, according to The Spectator. For more information, Lars speaks with John Solomon, a political commentator and conservative expert, and founder of JusttheNews.com.

The post Future of GOP Senate Leadership in Question as Mitch McConnell Considers Retirement appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

