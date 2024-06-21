Fundraiser Set Up for Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Scooter Accident

Tragedy strikes in Washington County as a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a Scooter accident on the way home from work this week. Now, the community is rallying together to raise money for his family.

Deputy Richard “Rich” Thompson was hit while riding his electric scooter at the intersection of SW 201st and West Baseline Road. He was a 23 year veteran, and served as a field training and court security officer, and helped inmates find jobs for the Work in Lieu of Jail program.

Deputy Thompson was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed camping, kayaking, paddle boarding, and spending time with his family. Rich used his coaching and mentoring skills outside of the office to teach archery to kids.

He’s survived by his wife of more than 30 years, who is also a member of the Law Enforcement community,

and two children. A GO FUND ME Account has been set up for his family.