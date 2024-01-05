Fund Set Up for Portland Mercado Fire Relief

Ernesto Fonseca is the owner of the Portland Mercado.

“I didn’t expect to get a call. Tell me that the Portland Mercado is on fire.”

That terrible call came Wednesday morning. He tells our news partner KGW the building was completely damaged.

“We don’t know what happened. We don’t know if somebody started the fire or not.”

The Portland Mercado was home to several outdoor food pods with a bar, a coffee shop, and a Latin inspired juice shop in the building. Now Ernesto is trying to figure out what recovery looks like. And where the money to pay for it would come from.

“My hope is that, we can outline and work with, , the entire vendors, the entire group of vendors, so we can re envision what the Portland Mercado needs to be or not.”

Hacienda CDC has set up a fund for Portland Mercado Relief. You can find it at: https://www.portlandmercado.org/firerelief