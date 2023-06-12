Fun Weekend in Downtown Portland!

The Rose City Festival is in the books for this year. On Saturday, thousands of people turned out for the Grand Floral Parade, and on the waterfront for the Dragon Boat races and to see the ships as part of Fleet Week.

On the east side of the city, there were a lot of people watching the Grand Floral Parade.

Float winners include D.A.W.N. – Celebrating Ukraine, Alaska Airlines, the Royal Rosarian Foundation, Oregon Cultural Trust, CareOregon, and Fred Meyer.

Dick Powers got the Picture Perfect Award for best Mini-float. Some high school bands were also given awards for their performances including BEST PERFORMANCE: Skyview High School in Vancouver. Tualatin High School. Shu-Te Home Economics & Commercial High School, Interlake High School Battle Ground, Oregon City, Skyview and Columbia River High Schools all picked up Gold awards.