Fully Loaded Uhaul Stolen From Troutdale Hotel As Movers Slept

PORTLAND, Ore. – Not quite a warm welcome for an Arizona couple moving to Oregon.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the couple’s fully loaded Uhaul was stolen from a Troutdale hotel while they slept Wednesday night.
The theft was captured on surveillance video.
Here’s more from the Sheriff’s Office:
The couple states their “entire life” is in the truck and trailer, and that this is a “devastating loss.”
The truck is described as a U-Haul brand, 20-foot truck, with a unique image of a hawk and a map of the Tongass National Forest with the title, Alaska, printed on the side (photo attached). The trailer is standard in size, 6 feet by 12 feet, with orange and black graphics.
Anyone who has information about this crime, may have witnessed the theft or locates the stolen truck and/or trailer is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333, and refer to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office report number: 22-8219. If the truck is occupied, call 911.