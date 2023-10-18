KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Fugees Rapper Says Lawyer’s Use Of AI Tanked His Case, Pushes For New Trial

October 18, 2023 4:00PM PDT
Fugees Rapper Says Lawyer’s Use Of AI Tanked His Case, Pushes For New Trial
FILE – Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, right, arrives at federal court for his trial March 30, 2023, in Washington. Michel argued this week that use of the generative AI program was one of a number of errors his previous attorney made a trial for which he was “unqualified, unprepared and ineffectual,” according to a motion for new trial his new lawyers filed. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a Fugees rapper, who was convicted in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies, stretched across the worlds of politics and entertainment.

Now the case is touching on the tech world with arguments that his defense attorney used an “experimental” artificial intelligence program to write his closing arguments.

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel argued this week that use of the generative AI program was one of a number of errors his previous attorney made a trial for which he was “unqualified, unprepared and ineffectual,” according to a motion for new trial his new lawyers filed this week.

