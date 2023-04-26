KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Fugees Rapper Pras Found Guilty Of Political Conspiracy

April 26, 2023 3:18PM PDT
Share
Fugees Rapper Pras Found Guilty Of Political Conspiracy
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies has been found guilty after a trial that included testimony ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel was accused of funneling money from a now-fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, then trying to squelch a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.

The defense argued the Grammy-winning rapper from the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees simply wanted to make money and got bad legal advice as he reinvented himself in the world of politics.

More about:
Fugees
PRA's

Popular Posts

1

Adnan Syed Asks Court To Reconsider Backing Victim's Family
2

'Rust' Movie Reboots After Alec Baldwin Shooting
3

Chauvin Murder Conviction Upheld In George Floyd Killing
4

US Retail Sales Fall 1% Amid High Inflation, Rising Rates
5

Minimum Wage Increasing In Oregon