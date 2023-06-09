Fueling Station And Airplane Go Up In Flames At Bend Airport

Bend, Ore. — Bend Fire Department and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a reported fire at a fueling station located at Bend Airport at 1:42 pm. Upon arrival, fire units found the aircraft fueling station fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a twin-engine plane parked nearby. The closest buildings were situated 50 feet away from the fuel tanks. Firefighters swiftly applied water to the fire, effectively stopping its progression and preventing it from spreading to other adjacent structures or aircraft.

Initially, there were concerns about the potential explosion of the fuel tanks, leading to a temporary closure of Powell Butte Highway. Once the fire was extinguished, the highway was reopened. To ensure the safety of individuals on the ground and incoming flights, all air traffic at Bend Airport was suspended until 5 pm.

The Redmond Fire Department dispatched an aircraft rescue firefighting engine (ARFF) from Redmond Airport. This specialized fire truck, equipped with AFFF foam designed for aircraft and flammable fuel fires, was utilized to fully extinguish the aircraft and prevent any re-ignition of fuel vapors. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office assigned the Bend Police Department with traffic control duties and the investigation. Multiple departments from the City of Bend also provided assistance.

After investigation, it was determined that a twin-engine Cessna 340 prop plane, which had just finished refueling in preparation for its return flight, collided with the metal awning covering the fuel pumps as it maneuvered away from the station. The impact ignited the wing, causing the fire to spread to the pumps. The fuel tanks and fueling station were designed with safety measures in place, including over pressure relief valves and shut-off valves. The relief valves allowed vapors from the fuel to escape and prevent pressure buildup inside the tanks, avoiding explosions. The shut-off valves contained the remaining fuel within the tanks, preventing spills. The fuel pumps were supplied by two above-ground tanks, one containing 6,000 gallons of aviation fuel and the other containing 3,000 gallons of jet fuel. Approximately 180 gallons of fuel remained in the aircraft and continued to leak after the fire. Maintenance crews from Leading Edge Aviation worked to secure the leak. All water runoff from firefighting efforts was contained on-site and did not pose any further risks.

The estimated value of the aircraft is $300,000, and it has been declared a total loss. The fuel tanks and pump station are valued at $500,000, with an estimated loss of $250,000 on the pump system.