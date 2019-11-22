      Weather Alert

Frozen’s Idina Menzel Gets Scared By Life-Sized Olaf

Nov 22, 2019 @ 9:35am

The Frozen 2 hype machine is on full blast as the movie opens this weekend.  Idina Menzel sat down on The Ellen Show for a special interview with guest host and movie co-star Josh Gad. Just because Ellen DeGeneres wasn’t there doesn’t mean shenanigans were canceled.  As Menzel was talking, one of Ellen’s scarers jumped out of the furniture. The scarer was dressed up as Olaf the snowman. Menzel shrieked and afterward said, “I almost peed my pants.”

Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84