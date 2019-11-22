Frozen’s Idina Menzel Gets Scared By Life-Sized Olaf
The Frozen 2 hype machine is on full blast as the movie opens this weekend. Idina Menzel sat down on The Ellen Show for a special interview with guest host and movie co-star Josh Gad. Just because Ellen DeGeneres wasn’t there doesn’t mean shenanigans were canceled. As Menzel was talking, one of Ellen’s scarers jumped out of the furniture. The scarer was dressed up as Olaf the snowman. Menzel shrieked and afterward said, “I almost peed my pants.”