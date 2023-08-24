Frozen Vegetable Recall Originates From Washington State

There’s a frozen vegetable recall with some Kroger brand products. It originates with Twin Cities Food Inc. in Stanwood, Washington. Not-ready-to-eat frozen corn and mixed vegetables could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected brands are Kroger, Food Lion and Signature.

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled frozen vegetables in their homes because of the products’ long shelf life.

To date, there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness associated with this products according to the recall notice supplied to the Food and Drug Administration by Twin City Foods Inc.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the products and immediately return them to the store where they purchased them for a full refund.

If you have questions you can contact Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678.