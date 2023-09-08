From Spaceships To ‘Batman’ Props, A Hollywood Model Maker’s Creations And Collection Up For Auction

A imperial Stormtrooper costume, right, from the 1977 film, Star Wars, Episode IV, A New Hope, sits on display by other items of the Greg Jein collection at Heritage Auctions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Irving, Texas. While Greg Jein’s work over nearly half a century making miniature models in Hollywood included such iconic creations as the alien mothership in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” he was also a lifelong collector of costumes, props, scripts, artwork and photographs from the shows he loved, including countless rare items from the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” franchises. Thousands of those items, including those Jein collected and those he created, will be offered up by Heritage Auctions next month in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Bidding will open on thousands of pieces Hollywood model maker Greg Jein collected over his lifetime, including many he created during his nearly half-century career.

There’s an early model of the iconic alien mothership from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and even a complete Stormtrooper costume from “Star Wars” that will be available for bidding starting Friday.

Jein died last year at the age of 76.

His collection will be offered up by Heritage Auctions next month in Dallas.

Jein had an Oscar and Emmy nominated career making miniature models and was also a collector of costumes, props, scripts, artwork, photographs and models from the shows he loved.