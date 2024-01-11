From Housing To Drugs NW Government Makes Bad Problems Worse

Democrat lawmakers in Oregon & Washington seem intent on making problems worse, instead of better.

Two examples. Party of Slavery reps in Washington have proposed a 5% cap on rent. With rising Biden inflation and crazy increases in state & local taxes and fees, that virtually guarantees less housing and even higher rents.

3 things happen. It retards housing construction, pushes out mom n pop landlords and the government scoops up the properties.

Does the term “public housing” bring the same image to your mind it does to mine?

Second : Oregon’s insane experiment with de facto hard drug legalization brings one of America’s highest rates of addiction and overdose deaths.

Measure 110 has failed and the bodies are piling up

So, what do supermajority Democrats propose for the February legislative session?

Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. They want to make drug use and possession a minor misdemeanor crime only which has exactly zero chance of pushing addicts into treatment.

So, we sacrifice more family members to overdose, Biden’s buddies in the Mexican cartels clean up, and Oregon’s crime and violence continues.

Elections have consequences.