The Frog Ferry’s Future Is In Limbo

Portland, Ore. – The future of a boat ferry from Cathedral Park in St. Johns to Downtown Portland is in jeopardy after Portland city council voted against allocating $225,000 dollars to the nonprofit Friends of Frog Ferry. The Frog Ferry was introduced by Susan Bladholm in 2018 to convert the Willamette River into a method of transportation that is environmentally friendly, clear up traffic coming from North Portland and to help tourism. The creators say the ferry can hold 70 passengers, and would take 25 minutes to complete the journey. Commissioner Mingus Mapps brought forth the proposal.
“Our location on the river in Portland is unique, and it would not make sense for us to not have a ferry service,” Mapps said. “It is an environmentally friendly move, it would contribute to the resiliency of our city in the case of an earthquake, and it would help to decrease traffic congestion.”
But the proposal was voted down after Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty brought to light issues with the nonprofit behind the Ferry, including boiling tensions between TriMet and Friends of Frog Ferry over a state grant.
“I cannot in good conscience support this budget allocation when both TriMet and Frog Ferry are leveling such serious accusations against each other.”
Hardesty listed three major issues that she says shows the project is not ready to move forward. She read an email from TriMet to Frog Ferry into the public record that summarizes some of the concerns.
“Reimbursement requests submitted by Friends of Frog Ferry contain invoices that don’t add up, and keep changing,” including changing Bladholm’s salary retroactively from $100 an hour to $200 an hour.
Hardesty’s second concern has to do with the capacity of Portland Bureau of Transportation to take on a project like this. Saying PBOT is already taking on numerous transformative transportation projects such as the I5 bridge project and expansion in the Rose Quarter. Adding, when looking through an equity lens, a ferry project wouldn’t be a priority.
The last concern from Hardesty is a lack of multi-jurisdictional support. Meaning the project needs the help of a number of agencies, but doesn’t have any allies.
“TriMet is actively antagonistic to the project. The state is grappling with a multi-departmental headache caused by the TriMet and Frog Ferry dispute. And my office has received no real signs of interest to be involved by the county or metro,” said Hardesty who also serves as transportation commissioner.
Commissioners Carmen Rubio and Dan Ryan voted no while Mapps and Mayor Ted Wheeler supported the funding. The council was unanimous in its support for the concept of one day having a ferry run through Portland, but did not want to allocate funding at this time while there are still unanswered questions.
“I don’t think there’s one colleague that isn’t enthusiastically supportive of The Frog Ferry. And of course we’re going to build on the shoulders of the great work Susan (Bladholm) has done,” Ryan said. “Based on the information that was presented to us in emails and comments read by commissioner Hardesty, we would regret that if we supported it at this time.”
During the more than three hour long, spring budget meeting, of all the budget items mentioned, the Frog Ferry by far had the most interest from the public.
“Learning about the Frog Ferry pilot project a few years ago was one of the most amazing things I’ve heard of,” said Laura from the Portsmouth neighborhood. “Traffic keeps expanding on the peninsula, with the St. Johns bridge functioning as a commuter route. Making it difficult to go anywhere at certain hours of the day. The Frog Ferry would help alleviate some of this transportation strain, while providing a business boost to the neighborhoods on the peninsula.”
A number of people participating in public comment also brought up the idea that a ferry would serve as an alternative form of transportation in case of disaster. With many referencing a major Cascadia earthquake, or “The Big One.”
Jennifer from Cathedral Park said “In the event of the big one, we are stranded out here. And we as neighborhood associations have discussed this and are aware of it. Bridges will crack, and were stuck here with no means of transportation. The Frog Ferry helps us address that issue.”
Mayor Wheeler voted yes on putting a “lockbox” on the funding until legal disputes over the ferry could be settled, but that did not move forward due to majority rule. He did invite Friends of Frog Ferry back to try to secure funding at a future council meeting.
“I believe these issues will be resolved with TriMet, and I would look forward to hearing more from the folks at Frog Ferry should they choose to come back to the city council on a different day. I want to extend that invitation personally to you Susan and express my desire to have that opportunity should it arise.”