Friday Night Shooting In Portland, Over 150 Rounds Fired
Portland Police say that Friday night just after 11 p.m., they responded to a shooting near the 600 block of NE 87th Avenue.
Police determined that over 150 rounds were fired outside of an apartment building.
A woman was struck by one of the bullets in the arm.
Her injuries are believed to be non life threatening.
Police say that no other injuries were reported.
According to Police in total bullets struck at least 8 occupied apartments and 7 vehicles.
As of early Saturday morning no arrests were made.