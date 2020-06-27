Friday Justice Center Protests Lead To More Arrests
Friday a group gathered near the Justice Center while blocking streets and chanting.
Police say after several hours, “the tenor of the group shifted and some attempted to barricade the portico door on the North side of the building with plastic road barricades and spray painted cameras on the building.”
According to police some in the group began dragging white plastic barricades from a nearby lot and placed them around the doors of the Central Precinct. . (Photo above includes of some of the barricades recovered).
Officers began clearing the area, warning protesters using the sound truck.
According to a police press release “While officers cleared the area, some crowd control munitions were used, but no CS gas was deployed. Laser pointers were directed at officers.”
One officer was also reportedly injured while making an arrest, the injury was said to be non life threatening.
Authorities say several arrests were made.