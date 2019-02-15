Friday AM Closures and Delays

Click Here for the most up to date list of closures and delays – This is updated instantaneously in real time.
Colleges & Universities – Public (1)
• Columbia Gorge Comm. College – Both campuses closed until 10 am. All classes starting before 10 am are canceled. Posted: Thu. 14th, 04:27 PM
Clackamas Co. Schools (1)
• Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. – Buses traveling East of Firwood Road/Shorty’s Corner on snow routes, AM & PM. Posted: Fri. 15th, 04:55 AM
Columbia Gorge Schools (8)
• Centerville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No High School Transport UPDATE Posted: Fri. 15th, 05:14 AM
• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 14th, 09:01 PM
• Lyle Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 14th, 05:12 PM
• Mill A Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Thu. 14th, 08:04 PM
• No. Wasco Co. SD – Closed Posted: Thu. 14th, 05:03 PM
• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 14th, 06:12 PM
• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – 3 Hours Late, No preschool Posted: Fri. 15th, 05:03 AM
• Wishram Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Zero Period Posted: Thu. 14th, 05:17 PM