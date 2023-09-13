KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

FRENCH AGENCY: The iPhone 12 Emits Too Much Radiation And Apple Must Take It Off The Market

September 13, 2023 10:21AM PDT
Credit: MGN

PARIS (AP) — French regulators have ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure.

The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.

The National Frequency Agency on Tuesday called on Apple to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already in use and said it would monitor device updates.

If they don’t work, “Apple will have to recall” phones that have already been sold, it said.

A French government agency issued the order after the iPhone 12 recently failed one of two types of tests for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.

