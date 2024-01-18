Freezing Weather Leads To Sewage Leak In Fanno Creek

Portland, Ore. — In SW Portland Wednesday night, extreme weather conditions led to the fracture of a sewage pipe at the Fanno Pump Station, resulting in a release of sewage into Fanno Creek. The incident occurred on the 6800 block of SW 86th Avenue.

Crews were quick to respond to the situation, arriving at the scene around 9 p.m. They successfully stopped the flow by 11 p.m. However, the volume of the sewage release is currently unknown. The Fanno Pump Station, located on SW 86th Avenue, is not accessible to the public.

As a precautionary measure, authorities advise individuals to pay heed to travel warnings in the current weather conditions. Additionally, people are urged to avoid contact with Fanno Creek downstream of SW 86th Avenue for at least 48 hours due to the potential increase in bacteria levels in the water. Warning signs have been posted in the area, including along Fanno Creek Trail, and it is essential for the public to adhere to these notices.

The incident is currently under investigation, and Environmental Services, which operates 99 pump stations, assures that the unique tanks at the Fanno Pump Station make similar issues unlikely at other pump stations.