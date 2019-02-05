Freezing Temperatures Causing Treacherous Driving Conditions

Portland, Ore. – The National Weather Service issued a warning to drivers Monday evening.

...TREACHEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND TUESDAY... Temperatures have fallen below freezing across many areas this evening. Those locations above freezing as of 8 pm are expected to fall below freezing overnight. Any moisture left on untreated surfaces will likely refreeze tonight making for treacherous driving and walking conditions. Temperatures will remain below freezing through Tuesday`s morning commute. Areas of light snow will continue generally north of Salem through midnight, especially in the North Oregon Cascade foothills. Additional accumulations around an inch or two are possible in these areas and may stick to some road surfaces.