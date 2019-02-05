Freezing Temperatures Causing Treacherous Driving Conditions
By Jim Ferretti
Feb 4, 2019 @ 9:41 PM

Portland, Ore. – The National Weather Service issued a warning to drivers Monday evening.

 

...TREACHEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND TUESDAY...

Temperatures have fallen below freezing across many areas this
evening. Those locations above freezing as of 8 pm are expected to
fall below freezing overnight. Any moisture left on untreated
surfaces will likely refreeze tonight making for treacherous
driving and walking conditions. Temperatures will remain below
freezing through Tuesday`s morning commute.

Areas of light snow will continue generally north of Salem through
midnight, especially in the North Oregon Cascade foothills.
Additional accumulations around an inch or two are possible in
these areas and may stick to some road surfaces.

 

