Freezing Rain Possible Overnight For SW Washington/NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (NOAA) –
Cool air remained in place across much of the Pacific Northwest
Friday as a weak frontal system approached the coast. After
rising slightly above freezing Friday afternoon, temperatures
will dip near or just below freezing in the evening across
portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Meanwhile,
light precipitation is expected to move onshore tonight,
continuing at times through early Saturday morning.
The combination of near-freezing temperatures and precipitation
may result in some spots of light ice accumulation later tonight
and early Saturday morning.
Outside of the Columbia River Gorge, the areas most likely to see
light ice accumulations include northern Clark County and western
Washington County. There is also a chance for some light icing in
the West Hills of Portland and in eastern portions of the
Portland metro near the Columbia Gorge. Downtown portions of
Portland and Vancouver should remain above freezing and should
just see plain light rain from this event.
Remember that it only takes a small amount of freezing rain to
make roads slick and difficult for travel. Stay tuned to the
following your favorite source of weather information.