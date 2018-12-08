Freezing Rain Possible Overnight For SW Washington/NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (NOAA) –

Cool air remained in place across much of the Pacific Northwest

Friday as a weak frontal system approached the coast. After

rising slightly above freezing Friday afternoon, temperatures

will dip near or just below freezing in the evening across

portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Meanwhile,

light precipitation is expected to move onshore tonight,

continuing at times through early Saturday morning.

The combination of near-freezing temperatures and precipitation

may result in some spots of light ice accumulation later tonight

and early Saturday morning.

Outside of the Columbia River Gorge, the areas most likely to see

light ice accumulations include northern Clark County and western

Washington County. There is also a chance for some light icing in

the West Hills of Portland and in eastern portions of the

Portland metro near the Columbia Gorge. Downtown portions of

Portland and Vancouver should remain above freezing and should

just see plain light rain from this event.

Remember that it only takes a small amount of freezing rain to

make roads slick and difficult for travel. Stay tuned to the

latest weather information by visiting our website by listening to NOAA Weather Radio, or by

following your favorite source of weather information.