Freeway Widening Protest

Portland Ore – The No More Freeways Coalition protested the proposed plan to widen the I-5 freeway at the Rose Quarter.
The Oregon Transportation Commission is expected to meet next week and decide the next steps for the project.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says the Environmental Assessment report released in April shows “The Rose Quarter Freeway Widening project would reduce traffic congestion, air pollution and carbon emissions.
They say it would also reduce the pollution impact on Harriet Tubman Middle School which sits just above the freeway at that point. The Portland School District agrees.