Alex Honnold is an anomaly. Honnold’s profession is climbing cliffs and mountains. While he often climbs with the usual accoutrements like ropes, pitons and slings, Honnold’s specialty is what climbers call free soloing.

Free soloists are a rare breed. Few have the daring-do to brave scrambling up a sheer cliff wall several thousand feet high without that all important safety net of ropes, slings, pulleys, etc. It’s dangerous enough to climb them with that equipment but to do it with nothing more than fingertips and feet is — well — complete insanity.

At least that’s how those of us who don’t climb cliffs might view things. Climbers tend to understand the need to do it.

Honnold — who is rock climbing’s version of a rock star — has done a movie. The film — Free Solo — covers two years of his life in which he plans a hands and feet only climb up the sheer rock wall of Yosemite’s El Capitan. It is considered one of the most dangerous rocks on the planet — if not THE — most dangerous of its kind on Earth.

The smooth-faced El Capitan is 3,000 feet straight up. Handholds and footholds are measured in minute millimeters. In watching the film — and I’m totally not even close to competent to say — it appears a really good finger hold is like an inch. Hanging a couple of thousand feet off the ground with just an inch as a grip doesn’t seem all that much.

Honnold — once he was ready — shimmied up the wall in a few minutes under four-hours. In rock climbing terms that’s practically flying.

Once a year a production company releases a rock and mountain climbing movie called Reel Rock. I’ve been reviewing Reel Rock films for a newspaper I work for for the last 12-years. I haven’t seen the latest but there are now 13 of them. Reel Rock is where I was first introduced to Honnold’s exploits.

The guy has mind-blowing climbing skills. One time — with ropes — he climbed all of the peaks in Yosemite in 24-hours. That’s a stunning feat. He’s had lots of others. And now, Honnold has done something many deemed totally impossible. He has free soloed up El Capitan.

The film — as noted — took two-years to complete. It examines his childhood, his passion for climbing, a new — and what seems — permanent relationship and his penchant for privacy. You also get insights into his philosophy and how the fear of not doing what he seems born to do is much more frightening than falling to his death hundreds — if not thousands — of feet from a cliff or a mountain.

Those familiar with Honnold from his book and from the Reel Rock films and other sources know doing this movie must’ve been hard for the Uber private Honnold to share that much of himself with the filmmakers and with the rest of the world. He manages and in sharing his life, he shared one of the greatest climbing achievements in history.

The cinematography is as breathtaking as Honnold’s exploits. Directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi do a wonderful job of showing you the impossibility of the climb without getting in Honnold’s way.

It doesn’t take a mountain climbing expert to know that distraction can be fatal when free soloing. That makes the film — even though you know in advance that he’s successful — very intense. There are places during his climb when the filmmakers can’t even make themselves watch knowing that any second their good friend could fall to his death.

The bottom-line, this film is nothing short of incredible. Whether you have the personality that drives you to scale unbelievable heights or if you’re a feet-firmly-on-the-ground type like me, this film is not to be missed.

Plus for many of us, this is the closest we’re ever going to get to the thrill of climbing something more seriously dangerous than a flight of stairs.

Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Stars: Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell, Jimmy Chin, Sanni McCandless

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some language. A film about one of the most impressive feats of physical strength and sheer willpower in athletic history. This is a movie that soars as high as El Capitan. Give Free Solo a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



