Free Rides on NYE

You don’t need to drive on New Year’s Eve. There are plenty of free options for you to get where you need to get.

The goal is to avoid all drunk driving; avoid fatal accidents. It’s a partnership with the city of Portland’s Safe Ride Home, Vision Zero Effort. You can ride TriMet for free on New Year’s Eve, between 8pm and 3am. Tri Met’s Tim Becker hopes you’ll make sane decisions and embrace a little patience.

Last year’s New Year’s Eve, attracted five-thousand more riders than the same Sunday of the previous year.

You can find information about free/discounted rides on the FaceBook page or this link for ODOT, Lyft, Uber, and Taxi’s. They’re all in partnership with TriMet and the city.