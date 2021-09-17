Free Museum Day This Weekend

As we dive into Fall in the Northwest, there are weekends when it may be too wet or too cold to be outside. Checking out museums is a fun and educational option.
Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone with a ticket. The good news is: it’s free this weekend (September 18th and 19th). Each ticket covers two people.
Tickets are available to download through Smithsonian Magazine. Select “Get A Ticket” You’ll be able to download your ticket immediately.
There are several museums participating in Oregon and Washington include: Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education in Portland, Museum of the Oregon Territory in Oregon City, Douglas County Museum of Cultural and Natural History in Roseburg, Clark County Historical Museum in Vancouver, and Museum of Glass in Tacoma.