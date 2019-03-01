Free Measles Vaccine Shots In Vancouver Today

Clark county, Washington – You can get a free Measles vaccine today in Vancouver. Legacy Health is teaming up with Clark County Health officials to provide free vaccinations to adults and children, no insurance required. They will hold four of these special clinics this month. Today is the first of these clinics. It’s at the Legacy Medical Center in Vancouver, near Mill Plain and Southeast 168th.

The clinic runs this afternoon from 1 to 7pm. They say some people should not get the shot, like if you’re pregnant. You should talk to your doctor first.

Legacy Health and Clark County Health Department to offer no cost measles vaccinations

4 community clinics set for March

In response to the recent measles outbreak in southwest Washington, Legacy Health, in partnership with the Clark County Health Department, will provide free MMR vaccinations to adults and children, no insurance required during four special vaccination clinics to be held at Legacy Medical Group Family Wellness Center in Vancouver.

WHEN: Friday, March 1; Friday, March 8; Friday, March 15; and Friday, March 22 – 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Legacy Medical Group – Family Wellness 1000 Tech Center Drive Suite 120 in Vancouver

WHO: Vaccines will be administered at no cost to:

Children who are 1 year and older who have not had their first measles vaccine

Children who are 4 years and older who have not had their second measles vaccine

Adults who are under the age of 63 who are unsure if they had the measles and have not had at least one measles vaccine

Some people should not get the MMR vaccine or should wait. Consult your provider before getting the vaccine if any of these apply to you:

Certain conditions, medications, or treatments that may reduce your immune system

Pregnant women and those trying to become pregnant in the next two months

For questions about the clinic, contact Legacy Health at 503-413-3083 or email employeehealth@lhs.org.

